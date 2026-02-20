Arc4dia Counter-APT Training: Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense. built by Arc4dia. Core capabilities include Instructor-led courses by practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, Multi-level curriculum from foundational labs to force-on-force scenarios, APT Tactics course..

Breaking and Pwning Apps and Servers on AWS and Azure: A training program that teaches security professionals how to conduct penetration testing and attack simulations against AWS and Azure cloud infrastructure..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.