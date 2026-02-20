Arc4dia Advanced Threat Intelligence: Managed threat intel service using SNOW to classify network anomalies. built by Arc4dia. Core capabilities include Known good vs. known bad activity classification on networks, Continuous anomaly sorting and categorization via SNOWboard Command System, Anomaly categorization into Good, Bad, and Unknown classifications..

ScoutDNS Threat Protection: DNS-layer threat protection blocking malware, phishing, and DNS attacks. built by scoutdns. Core capabilities include DNS layer threat blocking for malware, ransomware, phishing, and botnets, Roaming client protection for Windows and MacOS devices, TLD management with access control for 1600+ top level domains..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.