Arc4dia Advanced Threat Intelligence: Managed threat intel service using SNOW to classify network anomalies. built by Arc4dia. Core capabilities include Known good vs. known bad activity classification on networks, Continuous anomaly sorting and categorization via SNOWboard Command System, Anomaly categorization into Good, Bad, and Unknown classifications..

CyCraft CyberTotal: Global threat intelligence platform aggregating CTI sources with AI analysis. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Aggregation of multiple global CTI sources, AI-powered automated correlation analysis, Machine learning-based threat analysis with severity levels and confidence scores..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.