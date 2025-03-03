Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AquilaX is a commercial static application security testing tool by AquilaX. Software Improvement Group Sigrid® is a commercial static application security testing tool by Software Improvement Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need AquilaX if your developers are scattered across multiple CI/CD pipelines and you're tired of bolting together five different scanners. The platform consolidates SAST, SCA, and container scanning in one gate, which cuts both tool sprawl and the false positive fatigue that kills adoption; hybrid deployment means you aren't forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single dominant scanner with deep integrations into your specific pipeline, or if you need advanced DAST capabilities, since AquilaX's strength is earlier in the development cycle.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in technical debt across sprawling codebases will get the most from Software Improvement Group Sigrid® because it actually quantifies maintainability against a 400-billion-line benchmarking database, turning vague "code quality" into actionable risk scores. The platform maps to NIST ID.RA and GV.SC, meaning it strengthens both your internal risk assessment and your ability to govern third-party dependencies before they become supply chain liabilities. Skip this if you need runtime application security or vulnerability patching; Sigrid® stops at analysis and architectural visibility, not remediation orchestration or deployment controls.
An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.
Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis
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Common questions about comparing AquilaX vs Software Improvement Group Sigrid® for your static application security testing needs.
AquilaX: An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities. built by AquilaX..
Software Improvement Group Sigrid®: Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis. built by Software Improvement Group. Core capabilities include Source code analysis and benchmarking against 400B+ lines of code database, Continuous security vulnerability scanning with severity-based prioritization, Code quality and maintainability assessment for technical debt identification..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AquilaX is developed by AquilaX. Software Improvement Group Sigrid® is developed by Software Improvement Group. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AquilaX and Software Improvement Group Sigrid® serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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