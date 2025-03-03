AppSec teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need AquilaX if your developers are scattered across multiple CI/CD pipelines and you're tired of bolting together five different scanners. The platform consolidates SAST, SCA, and container scanning in one gate, which cuts both tool sprawl and the false positive fatigue that kills adoption; hybrid deployment means you aren't forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single dominant scanner with deep integrations into your specific pipeline, or if you need advanced DAST capabilities, since AquilaX's strength is earlier in the development cycle.

Mobb For DevSecOps

Development teams drowning in SAST findings will see immediate payoff from Mobb For DevSecOps because it actually closes vulnerabilities instead of just flagging them, turning security remediation into a CI/CD automation problem rather than a backlog problem. The tool generates and submits pull requests with fixes automatically, which cuts Mean Time To Remediate from weeks to hours on common vulnerability patterns. Skip this if your team needs deep manual control over every remediation decision or if you're still evaluating whether to adopt SAST at all; Mobb assumes you've already decided scanning is non-negotiable and want the friction removed.