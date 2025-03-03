Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AquilaX is a commercial static application security testing tool by AquilaX. Mobb For DevSecOps is a commercial static application security testing tool by Mobb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need AquilaX if your developers are scattered across multiple CI/CD pipelines and you're tired of bolting together five different scanners. The platform consolidates SAST, SCA, and container scanning in one gate, which cuts both tool sprawl and the false positive fatigue that kills adoption; hybrid deployment means you aren't forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single dominant scanner with deep integrations into your specific pipeline, or if you need advanced DAST capabilities, since AquilaX's strength is earlier in the development cycle.
Development teams drowning in SAST findings will see immediate payoff from Mobb For DevSecOps because it actually closes vulnerabilities instead of just flagging them, turning security remediation into a CI/CD automation problem rather than a backlog problem. The tool generates and submits pull requests with fixes automatically, which cuts Mean Time To Remediate from weeks to hours on common vulnerability patterns. Skip this if your team needs deep manual control over every remediation decision or if you're still evaluating whether to adopt SAST at all; Mobb assumes you've already decided scanning is non-negotiable and want the friction removed.
An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.
AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation for DevSecOps workflows
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Common questions about comparing AquilaX vs Mobb For DevSecOps for your static application security testing needs.
AquilaX: An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities. built by AquilaX..
Mobb For DevSecOps: AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation for DevSecOps workflows. built by Mobb. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated vulnerability fix generation, CI/CD pipeline integration, Continuous security remediation across builds and commits..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AquilaX is developed by AquilaX. Mobb For DevSecOps is developed by Mobb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AquilaX and Mobb For DevSecOps serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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