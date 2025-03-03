Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AquilaX is a commercial static application security testing tool by AquilaX. DerSecur DerScanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need AquilaX if your developers are scattered across multiple CI/CD pipelines and you're tired of bolting together five different scanners. The platform consolidates SAST, SCA, and container scanning in one gate, which cuts both tool sprawl and the false positive fatigue that kills adoption; hybrid deployment means you aren't forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single dominant scanner with deep integrations into your specific pipeline, or if you need advanced DAST capabilities, since AquilaX's strength is earlier in the development cycle.
Development teams shipping code across 43 languages will appreciate DerSecur DerScanner's ability to catch vulnerabilities before runtime, especially its binary scanning for legacy applications that traditional SAST tools skip. The Confi AI engine meaningfully reduces false positives that bog down junior developers, and native CI/CD integration means findings land in Jenkins or GitHub without friction. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment detection or if you need deep NIST Respond capabilities; DerScanner prioritizes the shift-left side of the risk lifecycle, not incident recovery.
An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing AquilaX vs DerSecur DerScanner for your static application security testing needs.
AquilaX: An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities. built by AquilaX..
DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AquilaX is developed by AquilaX. DerSecur DerScanner is developed by DerSecur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AquilaX and DerSecur DerScanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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