AppSec teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need AquilaX if your developers are scattered across multiple CI/CD pipelines and you're tired of bolting together five different scanners. The platform consolidates SAST, SCA, and container scanning in one gate, which cuts both tool sprawl and the false positive fatigue that kills adoption; hybrid deployment means you aren't forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single dominant scanner with deep integrations into your specific pipeline, or if you need advanced DAST capabilities, since AquilaX's strength is earlier in the development cycle.

DeepSource SAST

Startups and early-stage scaleups shipping fast will get the most from DeepSource SAST because it catches security flaws in your pull requests before they reach production, without slowing your CI/CD pipeline; the five-minute GitHub/GitLab integration and per-commit scanning mean you're finding vulnerabilities hours instead of weeks after code lands. The tool runs thousands of checks per scan and addresses both the Identify and Protect functions of NIST CSF 2.0, covering risk assessment and platform hardening in one pass. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or threat hunting; DeepSource stops at the gate and doesn't follow vulnerabilities into staging or production environments.