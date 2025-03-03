Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AquilaX is a commercial static application security testing tool by AquilaX. DeepSource SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need AquilaX if your developers are scattered across multiple CI/CD pipelines and you're tired of bolting together five different scanners. The platform consolidates SAST, SCA, and container scanning in one gate, which cuts both tool sprawl and the false positive fatigue that kills adoption; hybrid deployment means you aren't forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single dominant scanner with deep integrations into your specific pipeline, or if you need advanced DAST capabilities, since AquilaX's strength is earlier in the development cycle.
Startups and early-stage scaleups shipping fast will get the most from DeepSource SAST because it catches security flaws in your pull requests before they reach production, without slowing your CI/CD pipeline; the five-minute GitHub/GitLab integration and per-commit scanning mean you're finding vulnerabilities hours instead of weeks after code lands. The tool runs thousands of checks per scan and addresses both the Identify and Protect functions of NIST CSF 2.0, covering risk assessment and platform hardening in one pass. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or threat hunting; DeepSource stops at the gate and doesn't follow vulnerabilities into staging or production environments.
An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing AquilaX vs DeepSource SAST for your static application security testing needs.
AquilaX: An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities. built by AquilaX..
DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AquilaX is developed by AquilaX. DeepSource SAST is developed by DeepSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AquilaX and DeepSource SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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