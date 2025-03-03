Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AquilaX is a commercial static application security testing tool by AquilaX. DeepSource Autofix™ AI is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need AquilaX if your developers are scattered across multiple CI/CD pipelines and you're tired of bolting together five different scanners. The platform consolidates SAST, SCA, and container scanning in one gate, which cuts both tool sprawl and the false positive fatigue that kills adoption; hybrid deployment means you aren't forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single dominant scanner with deep integrations into your specific pipeline, or if you need advanced DAST capabilities, since AquilaX's strength is earlier in the development cycle.
Development teams shipping code faster than security can review it should adopt DeepSource Autofix™ AI, which automatically remediates vulnerabilities and code quality issues before they reach main branches. The tool integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps workflows, meaning fixes apply without context-switching or manual remediation overhead. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment runtime security or threat response; DeepSource operates entirely in the left-shift space and won't catch logic flaws or zero-days that static analysis misses.
An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.
AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues
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Common questions about comparing AquilaX vs DeepSource Autofix™ AI for your static application security testing needs.
AquilaX: An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities. built by AquilaX..
DeepSource Autofix™ AI: AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated code issue detection and fixing, AI-powered code remediation, Security vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AquilaX is developed by AquilaX. DeepSource Autofix™ AI is developed by DeepSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AquilaX and DeepSource Autofix™ AI serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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