Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AquilaX is a commercial static application security testing tool by AquilaX. Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need AquilaX if your developers are scattered across multiple CI/CD pipelines and you're tired of bolting together five different scanners. The platform consolidates SAST, SCA, and container scanning in one gate, which cuts both tool sprawl and the false positive fatigue that kills adoption; hybrid deployment means you aren't forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single dominant scanner with deep integrations into your specific pipeline, or if you need advanced DAST capabilities, since AquilaX's strength is earlier in the development cycle.
Startups and early-stage SMBs shipping code fast should use Contrast ContrastScan because it catches real exploitable vulnerabilities instead of burying dev teams in false positives; the risk-based analysis engine prioritizes what actually matters, and scan times in seconds mean developers won't skip the gate. ContrastScan covers 30+ languages with native CI/CD wiring, so you're not bolting on a separate tool to your pipeline. Skip this if you need software composition analysis or runtime protection layered in; ContrastScan does static code scanning only, and you'll need separate tools for dependency and production vulnerabilities.
An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.
SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration
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Common questions about comparing AquilaX vs Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) for your static application security testing needs.
AquilaX: An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities. built by AquilaX..
Contrast ContrastScan (SAST): SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AquilaX is developed by AquilaX. Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AquilaX and Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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