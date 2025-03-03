Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AquilaX is a commercial static application security testing tool by AquilaX. Bearer CLI is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need AquilaX if your developers are scattered across multiple CI/CD pipelines and you're tired of bolting together five different scanners. The platform consolidates SAST, SCA, and container scanning in one gate, which cuts both tool sprawl and the false positive fatigue that kills adoption; hybrid deployment means you aren't forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single dominant scanner with deep integrations into your specific pipeline, or if you need advanced DAST capabilities, since AquilaX's strength is earlier in the development cycle.
Development teams shipping code fast will get the most from Bearer CLI because its data flow analysis catches subtle injection and authentication flaws that basic pattern matching misses, particularly in Python and JavaScript codebases. The tool is free and runs in CI/CD without licensing friction, which means you can actually enforce scanning on every commit rather than sampling. Skip this if you need rich policy customization or deep integration with your existing AppSec platform; Bearer CLI prioritizes speed and accuracy over configurability.
An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.
Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis.
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Common questions about comparing AquilaX vs Bearer CLI for your static application security testing needs.
AquilaX: An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities. built by AquilaX..
Bearer CLI: Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AquilaX is developed by AquilaX. Bearer CLI is open-source with 2,595 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AquilaX and Bearer CLI serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, Sast. Key differences: AquilaX is Commercial while Bearer CLI is Free, Bearer CLI is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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