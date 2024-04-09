Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aquatone is a free external attack surface management tool. ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running bug bounty programs or conducting external reconnaissance will extract the most value from Aquatone for initial subdomain enumeration and screenshot-based triage. Its free cost and 5,845 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among pentesters and security researchers who need fast visual reconnaissance before deeper scanning. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or continuous asset monitoring; Aquatone is a starting point tool, not a detection platform.
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning
MSPs managing external security for multiple SMB and mid-market clients will find real value in ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning's combination of agent-based and agentless scanning, which catches both internet-facing assets and internal network exposure that most surface tools miss. The dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and PII detection addresses the post-breach intelligence gap that leaves many MSPs scrambling after incidents. Skip this if your organization needs deep application code analysis or runtime vulnerability assessment; ConnectSecure is strong on asset discovery and exposure mapping, weaker on developer-focused scanning workflows.
A tool for domain flyovers
External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing aquatone vs ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning for your external attack surface management needs.
aquatone: A tool for domain flyovers..
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning: External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include External deep attack surface scanning, Network host scanning, Web application analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aquatone is open-source with 5,845 GitHub stars. ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning is developed by ConnectSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aquatone and ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Port Scanning. Key differences: aquatone is Free while ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning is Commercial, aquatone is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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