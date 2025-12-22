Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

Xygeni Malware Across DevOps: Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include ML-assisted malware detection engine for unknown threats, Malicious code detection in application source code, Malicious package detection in open-source components..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.