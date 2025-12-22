Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

Wiz Supply Chain Security: Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.