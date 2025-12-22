Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Wiz Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Wiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Teams managing software delivery across container and Kubernetes environments should pick Wiz Supply Chain Security for its agentless SBOM generation and runtime image integrity verification, which catches component vulnerabilities without the instrumentation overhead that slows CI/CD pipelines. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory in a single deployment, eliminating the visibility gap most organizations have between what they think they're shipping and what's actually running. Skip this if your supply chain risk lives primarily in third-party SaaS integrations or legacy on-premises software; Wiz's strength is cloud-native code-to-runtime lineage, not vendor risk scoring.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs Wiz Supply Chain Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Wiz Supply Chain Security: Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. Wiz Supply Chain Security differentiates with Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Wiz Supply Chain Security is developed by Wiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and Wiz Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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