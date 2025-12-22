Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. VicOne xZETA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by VicOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Mid-market and enterprise automotive suppliers need VicOne xZETA because it's the only tool built explicitly for vehicle firmware vulnerability management without requiring source code access, a hard constraint in supplier relationships where OEMs won't share code. Binary analysis paired with automotive-specific threat intelligence and VVIR scoring means your team spends less time triaging generic CVEs and more time on what actually matters to vehicle security. Skip this if your organization treats automotive supply chain risk the same as software SaaS risk; the specificity here cuts both ways, and you'll miss value if you're not managing firmware or hardware components in vehicles.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs VicOne xZETA for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
VicOne xZETA: Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security. built by VicOne. Core capabilities include Binary analysis without source code access, SBOM generation with SPDX and CycloneDX export formats, Zero-day vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. VicOne xZETA differentiates with Binary analysis without source code access, SBOM generation with SPDX and CycloneDX export formats, Zero-day vulnerability detection.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. VicOne xZETA is developed by VicOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security integrates with GitHub Actions, Bitbucket Pipeline, GitLab CI, Jenkins, CircleCI and 2 more. VicOne xZETA integrates with Jira, Block Harbor, CI/CD pipelines. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and VicOne xZETA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox