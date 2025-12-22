Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure®: Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection. built by ReversingLabs. Core capabilities include AI-driven complex binary analysis without source code, Malware and threat detection using 400 billion file threat intelligence database, Code tampering identification and reproducible build verification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.