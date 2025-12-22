Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

RapidFort Healthcare Security: Healthcare-focused software security platform for vulnerability reduction. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include 17,000+ STIG/CIS-hardened and FIPS-validated curated container images, Binary scanning with RapidRisk scoring for exploitable CVE identification, SBOM and RBOM generation..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.