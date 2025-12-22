Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain is a commercial software composition analysis tool by OPSWAT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain
Development teams shipping containerized applications need MetaDefender Software Supply Chain to catch malware and hidden credentials before they reach production; the 30+ antivirus engine scanning combined with automated secret detection in CI/CD pipelines catches what single-engine tools and code review miss. NIST GV.SC and PR.DS coverage is genuine here,SBOMs export in both CycloneDX and SPDX formats, and the hard-coded secret detection actually stops lateral movement vectors that vulnerability scanning alone won't touch. Skip this if your supply chain risk lives entirely upstream in third-party vendor assessment and procurement; MetaDefender is built for runtime artifact security, not vendor governance workflows.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain: Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include SBOM generation with CycloneDX and SPDX export formats, Container image security scanning across all layers, Multiscanning with 30+ antivirus engines for malware detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain differentiates with SBOM generation with CycloneDX and SPDX export formats, Container image security scanning across all layers, Multiscanning with 30+ antivirus engines for malware detection.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain is developed by OPSWAT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security integrates with GitHub Actions, Bitbucket Pipeline, GitLab CI, Jenkins, CircleCI and 2 more. OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain integrates with GitHub, Amazon ECR, Docker, Quay, Bitbucket and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Secret Detection, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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