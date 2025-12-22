Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Lineaje SCA 360 is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Lineaje. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SCA alerts will get real value from Lineaje SCA 360's AI-driven contextual filtering across 170+ component attributes, which actually deprioritizes false positives instead of just surfacing everything your scanner found. The supply chain poisoning detection and component integrity attestation directly address GV.SC risk management, covering the verification gap most SCA tools leave open. Skip this if your org is still in the "scan and dump into a spreadsheet" phase; Lineaje assumes you already have scanning infrastructure in place and need the intelligence layer on top.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs Lineaje SCA 360 for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Lineaje SCA 360: Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Integration with existing scanning tools, Continuous scanning of source and packaged code, AI-enabled search across 170+ attributes (LineajeAI)..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. Lineaje SCA 360 differentiates with Integration with existing scanning tools, Continuous scanning of source and packaged code, AI-enabled search across 170+ attributes (LineajeAI).
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Lineaje SCA 360 is developed by Lineaje. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and Lineaje SCA 360 serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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