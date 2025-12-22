Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Koi Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Koi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling with shadow IT across endpoints and app marketplaces should start with Koi Platform; its hourly marketplace scanning catches self-provisioned software that traditional asset discovery misses entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset visibility, two functions most organizations treat as an afterthought until a breach forces the conversation. Skip this if your team lacks the integration bandwidth to connect Koi to your existing Zscaler or EDR stack, or if you need deep code-level vulnerability remediation beyond risk scoring and sandboxing.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs Koi Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Koi Platform: Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces. built by Koi. Core capabilities include Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. Koi Platform differentiates with Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Koi Platform is developed by Koi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security integrates with GitHub Actions, Bitbucket Pipeline, GitLab CI, Jenkins, CircleCI and 2 more. Koi Platform integrates with Zscaler, SWG, EDR, MDM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and Koi Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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