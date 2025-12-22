Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Karamba VCode is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Karamba Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping automotive or IoT firmware need Karamba VCode because it catches supply chain vulnerabilities at the binary level before devices reach customers, not just in source code. The tool maps findings directly to UN R155 and other automotive standards while integrating into CI/CD pipelines via CLI, making it native to how firmware teams already work. Skip this if your organization runs primarily cloud infrastructure or web services; Karamba's strength is deeply embedded in firmware analysis and won't justify its cost for teams without connected device exposure.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Binary analysis tool for supply chain security in automotive and IoT firmware.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs Karamba VCode for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Karamba VCode: Binary analysis tool for supply chain security in automotive and IoT firmware. built by Karamba Security. Core capabilities include CVE scanning in firmware and software libraries, Weak password detection in connected system configurations, Kernel hardening configuration analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. Karamba VCode differentiates with CVE scanning in firmware and software libraries, Weak password detection in connected system configurations, Kernel hardening configuration analysis.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Karamba VCode is developed by Karamba Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security integrates with GitHub Actions, Bitbucket Pipeline, GitLab CI, Jenkins, CircleCI and 2 more. Karamba VCode integrates with Yocto. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and Karamba VCode serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, SBOM, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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