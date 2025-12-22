Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Jsmon 2.0 is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JSmon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Startups and SMBs shipping web applications need Jsmon 2.0 to catch malicious third-party scripts and dependency poisoning before they reach production, which larger SCA tools often deprioritize in favor of container scanning. The tool covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset discovery across JavaScript dependencies, and its browser extensions plus Burp integration mean security can actually scan what developers are pulling in, not just what's declared in package.json. Skip this if your threat model is primarily backend or if you need secrets management to feed into a centralized vault; Jsmon detects exposed keys but doesn't orchestrate rotation.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs Jsmon 2.0 for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Jsmon 2.0: JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts. built by JSmon. Core capabilities include JavaScript file scanning and analysis, Third-party dependency vulnerability detection, Secret and API key exposure detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. Jsmon 2.0 differentiates with JavaScript file scanning and analysis, Third-party dependency vulnerability detection, Secret and API key exposure detection.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Jsmon 2.0 is developed by JSmon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security integrates with GitHub Actions, Bitbucket Pipeline, GitLab CI, Jenkins, CircleCI and 2 more. Jsmon 2.0 integrates with Chrome, Firefox, Burp Suite, JIRA, Linear and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and Jsmon 2.0 serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Secret Detection, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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