Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

Jsmon 2.0: JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts. built by JSmon. Core capabilities include JavaScript file scanning and analysis, Third-party dependency vulnerability detection, Secret and API key exposure detection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.