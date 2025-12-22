Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping software at scale need JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform to stop vulnerabilities before artifacts reach production; its continuous scanning across centralized repositories catches issues that per-package testing misses, and support for ML model management addresses supply chain risk in AI/ML pipelines that most SCA tools ignore. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and ID.AM, meaning you get the audit trail and asset visibility regulators demand without bolting on separate tools. Skip this if your organization treats artifact management as a checkbox task rather than a security function; JFrog assumes supply chain governance matters enough to enforce policy across the entire SDLC.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform: End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform differentiates with Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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