Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and FYEO Third Party Library Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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