Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.