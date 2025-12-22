Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection
Development teams and AppSec programs worried about proprietary code ending up in public repositories will find real value in Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection's real-time monitoring and public exposure scanning, which catches what developers accidentally commit before it spreads. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning it's built to inventory your code assets and continuously watch for unauthorized exposure rather than recover after breach. Skip this if your primary concern is securing dependencies or vulnerable libraries; Cycode doesn't do dependency analysis, and pairing it with a true SCA tool will be necessary for complete supply chain visibility.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection: Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Source code leakage detection, Suspicious behavior identification, Public code exposure monitoring..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection differentiates with Source code leakage detection, Suspicious behavior identification, Public code exposure monitoring.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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