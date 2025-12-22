Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection: Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Source code leakage detection, Suspicious behavior identification, Public code exposure monitoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.