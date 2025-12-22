Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules
Development teams and AppSec engineers managing JavaScript supply chain risk should use Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules as a lightweight first filter for malicious code in dependencies; it costs nothing and runs fast enough to integrate into CI/CD without friction. The tool's simplicity is the substantiation,no cloud account, no agent, no parsing through dashboards,you run YARA patterns directly against your node_modules folder and get flagged scripts in seconds. Skip this if you need remediation guidance or automated patching; this tool finds the problem but leaves triage and response entirely to you.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules: A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Supply Chain Security. Key differences: Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is Commercial while Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules is Free, Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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