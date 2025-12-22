Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Aqua Trivy is a free vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management
Development and security teams shipping container workloads need Aqua Security Vulnerability Management because it catches vulnerabilities, secrets, and misconfigurations before they reach production, not after. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines for automated scanning of container images, IaC templates, and serverless functions, with real-time event-based cloud workload monitoring covering the full software supply chain across ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on VMs or needs runtime behavior monitoring; Aqua is built for the shift-left crowd managing infrastructure-as-code and containerized deployments at scale.
DevOps teams and early-stage security programs should choose Aqua Trivy because it's free, runs offline, and catches vulnerabilities in container images and infrastructure code before they reach production, with no vendor lock-in. The tool scans across OS packages, application dependencies, and IaC misconfigurations in a single CLI pass, integrates natively with GitHub Actions and Kubernetes, and maintains an auto-updating CVE database that doesn't require a paid subscription. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection, policy enforcement across cloud resources, or a graphical dashboard; Trivy is deliberately scan-focused and hands-off, which is its strength for teams that prefer shifting left over centralizing visibility.
Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs
Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Vulnerability Management vs Aqua Trivy for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..
Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management differentiates with Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning. Aqua Trivy differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Aqua Trivy is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management and Aqua Trivy serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover SBOM. Key differences: Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is Commercial while Aqua Trivy is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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