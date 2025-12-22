Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Stacklet Autonomous Governance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Stacklet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Stacklet Autonomous Governance
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get real value from Stacklet Autonomous Governance because it actually remediates misconfigurations at scale instead of just flagging them, which cuts both compliance work and cloud waste simultaneously. The platform's governance-as-code approach and integration with Cloud Custodian mean policy changes propagate consistently across your infrastructure without manual ticket triage. Skip this if your organization lacks the engineering bandwidth to define policies upfront or if you're primarily concerned with detection over remediation; Stacklet assumes you want to enforce controls automatically, not just monitor violations.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
AI-native cloud governance platform for cost optimization and compliance
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs Stacklet Autonomous Governance for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
Stacklet Autonomous Governance: AI-native cloud governance platform for cost optimization and compliance. built by Stacklet. Core capabilities include AI-native automated detection and remediation, Governance-as-code policy framework, Multi-cloud coverage including AI/ML services..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM differentiates with Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Stacklet Autonomous Governance differentiates with AI-native automated detection and remediation, Governance-as-code policy framework, Multi-cloud coverage including AI/ML services.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Stacklet Autonomous Governance is developed by Stacklet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and Stacklet Autonomous Governance serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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