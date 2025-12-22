Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..

Stacklet Autonomous Governance: AI-native cloud governance platform for cost optimization and compliance. built by Stacklet. Core capabilities include AI-native automated detection and remediation, Governance-as-code policy framework, Multi-cloud coverage including AI/ML services..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.