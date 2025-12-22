Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Scout Suite is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Security teams with limited budgets who need fast visibility into misconfigured cloud resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP should start with Scout Suite; its open source model means zero licensing friction and the ability to run audits on your own infrastructure immediately. The 7,500-plus GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners who've validated its API-based enumeration logic. Skip this if you need real-time alerting or remediation workflows; Scout Suite excels at point-in-time assessment and leaves the response layer to you.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security auditing tool that gathers configuration data via cloud provider APIs to identify risks and provide visibility into cloud attack surfaces.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs Scout Suite for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
Scout Suite: Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security auditing tool that gathers configuration data via cloud provider APIs to identify risks and provide visibility into cloud attack surfaces..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Scout Suite is open-source with 7,573 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and Scout Suite serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Kubernetes, Azure, GCP. Key differences: Aqua Real-Time CSPM is Commercial while Scout Suite is Free, Scout Suite is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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