Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Opscompass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud and on-premises databases will see immediate value in Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence because it actually finds what you own before you try to secure it. The platform runs 500+ configuration checks across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises infrastructure simultaneously, mapping asset drift in real time rather than waiting for quarterly audits. Skip this if your organization has no database footprint or runs a single-cloud environment where lighter CSPM tools suffice; the real payoff comes from the messy middle of multi-cloud plus legacy database sprawl.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
Cloud & database asset intelligence platform for visibility & compliance
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence: Cloud & database asset intelligence platform for visibility & compliance. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for cloud and on-premises environments, Real-time configuration drift detection and monitoring, Software license tracking and compliance management..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM differentiates with Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory for cloud and on-premises environments, Real-time configuration drift detection and monitoring, Software license tracking and compliance management.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence is developed by Opscompass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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