Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Ice is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Teams running multi-account AWS environments who need to cut cloud spend without hiring a dedicated FinOps person should start with Ice. Its free tier covers cost anomaly detection and reservation recommendations across unlimited accounts, removing the barrier to entry that locks smaller teams out of commercial tools. Skip Ice if your primary concern is security posture rather than cost; it optimizes resource utilization and spending patterns, not compliance or vulnerability management.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
Ice is an AWS cloud cost management tool that provides multi-level visibility into cloud spending and resource utilization to support informed reservation purchases and resource optimization decisions.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs Ice for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
Ice: Ice is an AWS cloud cost management tool that provides multi-level visibility into cloud spending and resource utilization to support informed reservation purchases and resource optimization decisions..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Ice is open-source with 2,876 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and Ice serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Aqua Real-Time CSPM is Commercial while Ice is Free, Ice is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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