Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. ElectricEye is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Security teams running multi-cloud infrastructure on minimal budget should evaluate ElectricEye for its breadth across 1000+ checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks without licensing friction. The Python CLI approach means fast deployment for teams comfortable with command-line tooling and CI/CD integration, particularly useful for catching configuration drift across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously. Skip this if your organization needs a polished UI, real-time alerting dashboards, or managed SaaS support; ElectricEye is built for practitioners who read code and automate compliance scans, not point-and-click buyers.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs ElectricEye for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
ElectricEye: ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. ElectricEye is open-source with 1,009 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and ElectricEye serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover GCP, AWS. Key differences: Aqua Real-Time CSPM is Commercial while ElectricEye is Free, ElectricEye is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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