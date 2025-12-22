Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Datadog is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Infrastructure and security teams already running Datadog for observability should adopt its SIEM capabilities to avoid another tool license; the platform's strength is correlating security signals across logs, metrics, and traces from applications you're already monitoring, which catches lateral movement faster than point solutions. Datadog's free tier lets you ingest and retain 15 days of logs at no cost, making it genuinely accessible to smaller teams. Skip this if you need best-of-breed threat hunting or forensics,Datadog's security features are built for real-time detection and response, not deep historical investigation.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs Datadog for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
Datadog: Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and Datadog serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Key differences: Aqua Real-Time CSPM is Commercial while Datadog is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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