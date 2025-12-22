Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. CredShields Cloud Security Assessment is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CredShields. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment
Mid-market and enterprise teams with fragmented cloud deployments across AWS, Azure, and GCP need CredShields Cloud Security Assessment to unify IAM and storage misconfiguration hunting across platforms without hiring separate audit staff. The tool maps to SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS compliance directly from scan results, cutting weeks off audit prep. Skip this if you're looking for continuous posture monitoring or runtime threat detection; CredShields is strongest as a periodic deep-dive assessment, not a always-on guard.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs CredShields Cloud Security Assessment for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment: Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include Cloud asset discovery and mapping, IAM policy and access review, Storage misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM differentiates with Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. CredShields Cloud Security Assessment differentiates with Cloud asset discovery and mapping, IAM policy and access review, Storage misconfiguration detection.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. CredShields Cloud Security Assessment is developed by CredShields. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and CredShields Cloud Security Assessment serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox