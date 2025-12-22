Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..

CredShields Cloud Security Assessment: Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include Cloud asset discovery and mapping, IAM policy and access review, Storage misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.