Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..

CoreStack Assessments: AI-driven multi-cloud assessment platform for security & compliance evaluation. built by CoreStack. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud assessment engine for AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, AI Agent with natural language query and contextual insights, 3,000+ best-practice security and compliance checks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.