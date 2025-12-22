Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. CoreStack Assessments is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CoreStack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI need CoreStack Assessments because its AI Agent actually reduces assessment fatigue by letting you query findings in natural language instead of building custom dashboards. The platform covers 3,000+ checks across four clouds simultaneously and includes automated remediation workflows that cut response time, addressing the NIST DE.CM and ID.RA functions where most multi-cloud shops leak risk. Skip this if your stack is single-cloud or if you need deep SIEM integration; CoreStack prioritizes posture visibility over incident response.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
AI-driven multi-cloud assessment platform for security & compliance evaluation
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs CoreStack Assessments for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
CoreStack Assessments: AI-driven multi-cloud assessment platform for security & compliance evaluation. built by CoreStack. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud assessment engine for AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, AI Agent with natural language query and contextual insights, 3,000+ best-practice security and compliance checks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM differentiates with Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. CoreStack Assessments differentiates with Multi-cloud assessment engine for AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, AI Agent with natural language query and contextual insights, 3,000+ best-practice security and compliance checks.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. CoreStack Assessments is developed by CoreStack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and CoreStack Assessments serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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