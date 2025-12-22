Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..

Cloud Custodian (c7n): Cloud Custodian is a YAML-based rules engine that manages and enforces security, compliance, and cost optimization policies across AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud environments in real-time..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.