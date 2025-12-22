Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Centilytics Security and Health is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Centilytics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Centilytics Security and Health
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud accounts across AWS, Azure, and GCP need visibility into configuration drift and compliance violations without spinning up a separate tool for each cloud; Centilytics Security and Health delivers that through 300+ service-specific checks and native support for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and NIST frameworks in a single dashboard. The one-click remediation feature matters here,it cuts the mean time between detection and fix from weeks to minutes for common misconfigurations. Skip this if you need deep runtime threat detection or if your organization is still single-cloud; the value compounds only once you're managing sprawl across three or more environments.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs Centilytics Security and Health for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
Centilytics Security and Health: Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt. built by Centilytics. Core capabilities include 300+ service-wise security checks, Compliance management for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, CIS, One-click remediation fixes..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM differentiates with Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Centilytics Security and Health differentiates with 300+ service-wise security checks, Compliance management for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, CIS, One-click remediation fixes.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Centilytics Security and Health is developed by Centilytics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and Centilytics Security and Health serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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