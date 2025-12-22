Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..

Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution: Multi-tenant security & compliance mgmt platform for hybrid cloud. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include Multi-tenant security management, Hybrid cloud security and compliance management, Security posture management across cloud environments..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.