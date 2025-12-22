Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cavirin Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution valuable for its ability to enforce policy and track compliance posture in parallel across tenants without forcing architectural changes. The platform covers asset discovery through continuous monitoring and risk assessment across all three major clouds plus Kubernetes environments, hitting the full left side of NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization runs single-cloud or primarily on-premises; the multi-tenant strength is wasted on simpler deployments.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
Multi-tenant security & compliance mgmt platform for hybrid cloud.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution: Multi-tenant security & compliance mgmt platform for hybrid cloud. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include Multi-tenant security management, Hybrid cloud security and compliance management, Security posture management across cloud environments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM differentiates with Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution differentiates with Multi-tenant security management, Hybrid cloud security and compliance management, Security posture management across cloud environments.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution is developed by Cavirin Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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