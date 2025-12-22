Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. AWS Security Hub is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Teams running AWS-native workloads who need fast visibility into misconfigurations without a separate vendor contract should start with Security Hub; it's free, runs natively across your account, and surfaces compliance gaps that most teams miss in their first month. The service maps to 200+ AWS best practices and integrates findings from GuardDuty, Inspector, and Macie without additional tooling. Skip this if you need multi-cloud posture management or deep forensics; Security Hub excels at AWS hygiene but doesn't prioritize response automation or investigation depth the way paid CSPM platforms do.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs AWS Security Hub for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
AWS Security Hub: Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and AWS Security Hub serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Aqua Real-Time CSPM is Commercial while AWS Security Hub is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox