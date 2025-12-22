Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.

AWS Security Hub

Teams running AWS-native workloads who need fast visibility into misconfigurations without a separate vendor contract should start with Security Hub; it's free, runs natively across your account, and surfaces compliance gaps that most teams miss in their first month. The service maps to 200+ AWS best practices and integrates findings from GuardDuty, Inspector, and Macie without additional tooling. Skip this if you need multi-cloud posture management or deep forensics; Security Hub excels at AWS hygiene but doesn't prioritize response automation or investigation depth the way paid CSPM platforms do.