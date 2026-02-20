Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. ReFlutter is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
Mobile security teams doing threat modeling or adversarial testing of Flutter apps will find ReFlutter indispensable because it's the only free framework that can intercept encrypted traffic and inspect runtime behavior without recompiling the app yourself. The 1,441 GitHub stars signal real adoption among security researchers who need dynamic analysis capabilities that commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs GUI-driven testing; ReFlutter requires comfort with patched libraries and command-line workflows that won't suit security ops looking for point-and-click vulnerability scanning.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.
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Common questions about comparing APPVISORY vs ReFlutter for your mobile app security needs.
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
ReFlutter: ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. ReFlutter is open-source with 1,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APPVISORY and ReFlutter serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS, Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Key differences: APPVISORY is Commercial while ReFlutter is Free, ReFlutter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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