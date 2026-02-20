Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Quixxi SAST is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
Startup and SMB teams shipping mobile apps across Android, iOS, and cross-platform frameworks need Quixxi SAST because it catches source code flaws before they reach production without forcing engineers through a separate security pipeline. The tool maps directly to OWASP and PCI DSS compliance scoring, which matters when you're auditing for the first time and need proof of work. Skip this if your org runs primarily web applications or needs deep integration with your existing Java/.NET SAST tooling; Quixxi is mobile-first by design, not a secondary capability bolted onto a legacy platform.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code
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Common questions about comparing APPVISORY vs Quixxi SAST for your mobile app security needs.
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Quixxi SAST: SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APPVISORY differentiates with Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection. Quixxi SAST differentiates with Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native.
APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Quixxi SAST is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APPVISORY and Quixxi SAST serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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