APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..

Quixxi SAST: SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.