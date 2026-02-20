APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..

Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.