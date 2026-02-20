Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Needle is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
Security teams doing iOS penetration testing on legacy applications will find Needle's modular framework approach valuable for methodical assessment workflows, particularly when testing against iOS 9 and 10 codebases that newer tools have abandoned. The 1,383 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption among practitioners who need granular control over each assessment phase rather than automated scanning. Skip Needle if you're testing current iOS versions or need active vendor support; the framework was discontinued years ago and Objection has become the maintained alternative for modern iOS security work.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
Needle is a discontinued open source modular framework for iOS application security assessments that was compatible with iOS 9 and iOS 10 before being replaced by Objection.
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Common questions about comparing APPVISORY vs Needle for your mobile app security needs.
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Needle: Needle is a discontinued open source modular framework for iOS application security assessments that was compatible with iOS 9 and iOS 10 before being replaced by Objection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Needle is open-source with 1,383 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APPVISORY and Needle serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS, App Security. Key differences: APPVISORY is Commercial while Needle is Free, Needle is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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