Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service is a commercial mobile app security tool by Lookout. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mobile app risk across iOS and Android will see immediate value in Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service's code-level analysis and real-time behavioral emulation, which catch malicious SDK injections and permission abuse that static scanners miss. The service maps findings directly to OWASP Top 10 and CVEs, making compliance reporting and remediation concrete. Skip this if your organization primarily distributes through managed app stores with pre-vetting; Lookout's strength lies in defending against supply chain threats in open ecosystems, not preventing what app marketplaces already filter.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
Automated mobile app risk analysis and reputation scoring service
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Common questions about comparing APPVISORY vs Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service for your mobile app security needs.
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service: Automated mobile app risk analysis and reputation scoring service. built by Lookout. Core capabilities include Automated metadata extraction and app profiling, Code-level analysis through decompilation and reverse engineering, Real-time behavioral analysis in cloud-based emulator..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APPVISORY differentiates with Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection. Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service differentiates with Automated metadata extraction and app profiling, Code-level analysis through decompilation and reverse engineering, Real-time behavioral analysis in cloud-based emulator.
APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service is developed by Lookout. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APPVISORY and Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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