Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.

Inspeckage

Mobile app security teams doing hands-on Android reverse engineering will get immediate value from Inspeckage because it shows you exactly what an app does at runtime through API hooking, not what developers claim it does. The tool is free and has 2,959 GitHub stars from active security researchers who rely on it for dynamic analysis work. Skip this if you need automated mobile app scanning across both iOS and Android with compliance reporting; Inspeckage is deliberately a manual investigative tool for researchers who want to watch system interactions as they happen.