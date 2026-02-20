APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..

ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite: ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, Rapid Delivery SLA..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.