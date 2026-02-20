Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
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Common questions about comparing APPVISORY vs Guardsquare DexGuard for your mobile app security needs.
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APPVISORY differentiates with Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection. Guardsquare DexGuard differentiates with Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization.
APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APPVISORY and Guardsquare DexGuard serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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