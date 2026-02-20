Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Guardsquare App Attestation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
Mobile app teams defending APIs against forged clients and tampered apps will benefit most from Guardsquare App Attestation because it verifies app integrity server-side without requiring app updates to change security policies. The tool covers both iOS and Android with cryptographically signed attestation tokens and detects rooted devices, emulators, and hooking frameworks in real time. Skip this if your threat model assumes users control their own devices; Guardsquare's value drops sharply when you can't enforce device posture as a gating condition.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access
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Common questions about comparing APPVISORY vs Guardsquare App Attestation for your mobile app security needs.
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Guardsquare App Attestation: Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APPVISORY differentiates with Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection. Guardsquare App Attestation differentiates with Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds.
APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Guardsquare App Attestation is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APPVISORY and Guardsquare App Attestation serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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