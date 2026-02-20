Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. FSquaDRA is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
Mobile app security teams defending against repackaged Android malware will find FSquaDRA's Jaccard similarity matching effective where signature-based detection fails; the free pricing and 72 GitHub stars indicate active maintenance from practitioners who understand APK obfuscation tactics. The pre-computed signing digest approach cuts detection latency compared to runtime analysis, making it suitable for CI/CD pipeline integration. Skip this if your threat model includes iOS, web apps, or supply chain attacks beyond repackaging; FSquaDRA solves one problem well rather than serving as a mobile AppSec platform.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
FSquaDRA detects repackaged Android applications by computing Jaccard similarity over file digests within APK packages using pre-computed signing digests for improved performance.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing APPVISORY vs FSquaDRA for your mobile app security needs.
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
FSquaDRA: FSquaDRA detects repackaged Android applications by computing Jaccard similarity over file digests within APK packages using pre-computed signing digests for improved performance..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APPVISORY and FSquaDRA serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: APPVISORY is Commercial while FSquaDRA is Free, FSquaDRA is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox