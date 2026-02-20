Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler
Mobile app security teams doing Android threat analysis or code review will move faster with Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler because it regenerates R references during decompilation, eliminating the manual remapping that turns a 30-minute review into three hours. The 688 GitHub stars reflect active use in both defensive security and red team workflows. Skip this if you need a GUI-driven tool with integrated SAST or if your threat model includes obfuscated third-party SDKs, since Easy-as-pie focuses narrowly on decompilation output quality rather than semantic code analysis.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references.
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Common questions about comparing APPVISORY vs Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler for your mobile app security needs.
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler: One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is open-source with 688 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APPVISORY and Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: APPVISORY is Commercial while Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is Free, Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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