Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. dex2jar is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
Security researchers and mobile app pentesters need dex2jar to reverse-engineer Android binaries at scale; it's the only free tool that reliably converts DEX bytecode back to readable Java source, which is non-negotiable for threat hunting in third-party apps. With 13,084 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, you're getting a stable, battle-tested foundation that hasn't needed a commercial alternative in over a decade. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or a GUI-driven analysis platform; dex2jar is a command-line surgeon's tool for teams comfortable reading bytecode, not a one-click security scanner.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.
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Common questions about comparing APPVISORY vs dex2jar for your mobile app security needs.
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
dex2jar: Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. dex2jar is open-source with 13,084 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APPVISORY and dex2jar serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: APPVISORY is Commercial while dex2jar is Free, dex2jar is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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